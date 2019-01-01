ISL: FC Pune City warn clubs off contracted players

FC Pune City are in talks with potential investors to sell stakes...

(ISL) club have warned other clubs off players amidst their financial struggle.

The Pune-based club has not been able to pay their players and coaching staff on time during the fifth season of ISL. The Wadhawan Group-owned club had promised to fulfil payments in three tranches and complete all pending transactions by August 10. Additionally, Iain Hume and Ashique Kurniyan had also written to the All Football Federation over their delayed payments.

With the news that the club is on the verge of shutting down afloat, Pune City have issued a statement in which they have asked other clubs not to directly contact players who contracted to Pune City.

The Stallions took to social media to confirm that they are looking to relocate from Pune and they are in talks with potential investors, as reported earlier by Goal .

Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel had earlier confirmed the development when Goal contacted him. "We are in discussions with multiple investors with different possibilities. We will take a final decision once we conclude the process," he said.