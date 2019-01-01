Women's World Cup
ISL: Eugeneson Lyngdoh in talks with Bengaluru FC

The former India international midfielder is all set to return to Bengaluru FC this summer after spending two seasons at ATK….

The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC are all set to rope in midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh after ATK parted ways with the midfielder, Goal can confirm.

Lyngdoh who had one more year in his contract with the Kolkata-based ISL side has mutually decided to terminate his contract with the club.

Now Bengaluru FC, his former employers, have emerged as the likely destination of the former India international midfielder.

More to follow...

