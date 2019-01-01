ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos agree to release Lallianzuala Chhangte for trials at Viking FK
Delhi Dynamos winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has been given clearance to attend trials at Norwegian club Viking FK in February.
The Indian Super League (ISL) club had earlier confirmed that while it had received a proposal from Viking FK for the same, a decision on the same was not taken.
Although the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season is set to resume from January 25, Delhi Dynamos have agreed to release Chhangte during a break between games in February.
The club statement read:
After careful consideration, Delhi Dynamos FC has agreed to send Lallianzuala Chhangte for trials at Viking FK during our February break.
This will be the first time a European club has taken a Delhi Dynamos player for trial. While the club is disappointed by the way the initial news was mishandled before an agreement can be made, the club wants what’s best for Chhangte and Indian football as a whole.
We wish Chhangte the best of luck on his trial.