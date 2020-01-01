ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeche bids goodbye to Kerala Blasters' teammates

The forward is set to join Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season...

Bartholomew Ogbeche has sent a farewell message to his ' teammates, as the forward is set to join , Goal has learnt.

The Nigerian texted that he won't be a part of the team for the upcoming season. He appreciated the time he spent with Kerala Blasters and wished them good luck before signing off.

Goal had earlier revealed that Mumbai City were in advanced talks with the player to sign him from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming (ISL) season.

Last season, Kerala had scored 29 goals and of those, 15 goals (51.72%) were scored by Ogbeche.

The Nigerian's 15 goals not only placed him in the race for Golden Boot but also helped him surpass Iain Hume as Blasters' all-time top scorer in his debut season.

The former (PSG) footballer came to during the 2018-19 season and had joined FC. He was the top goal scorer for the Highlanders and played a pivotal role in guiding them to the play-offs for the very first time in the club's history.

After an epic season at the Guwahati-based club, Ogbeche followed coach Eelco Schattorie to Kerala Blasters last year. But now with Eelco Schattorie gone from the club after just one season, Ogbeche too is moving on to join Sergio Lobera's project at Mumbai City.

Kerala Blasters are already working to secure a replacement to boost their attacking arsenal after the departure of Ogbeche.