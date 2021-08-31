ISL 2021-22: Adil Khan Khan to Amarjit Singh - How does the new East Bengal squad look like?

India internationals like Adil Khan and Amarjit Singh have joined the Red and Golds for the upcoming season...

East Bengal might have left it too late in the transfer market, with the club being among the last of the Indian Super League (ISL) teams to be active in the window. But with the transfer window closing on August 31, the Red and Golds have managed to rope in several local Indian players, some on permanent deals and some on loans.

The Red and Golds' delayed entry into the transfer market was due to the final agreement deadlock between investor Shree Cement and the club officials. The issue was resolved temporarily after the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who mediated between the two parties and helped them find a solution that would see the Kolkata club participate in the eighth season of the ISL.

It has to be noted though, it isn't necessary for a club to sign players within the transfer window as free players can be signed after the deadline day. Only players for whom a transfer fee needs to be paid or are to be loaned are needed to be signed before the transfer deadline day ends.

Which players have East Bengal signed ahead of the ISL 2021/22 season?

Players retained from last season

Four Indian players who had an existing contract with the club from last season are Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Wahengbam Angousana and Loken Meitei. All the four players will be plying their trade with East Bengal once again in the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Players who will re-sign for East Bengal

Goal can confirm that so far three players namely Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee and Sourav Das, who played for the club last season will once again re-sign a fresh contract with East Bengal and play for them in the upcoming 2021/22 season. All the three players joined the club during the January window last season on one-year deals.

New recruits at East Bengal

East Bengal have managed to secure the signings of 11 new Indian players so far for the upcoming 2021/22 season.