ISL play-offs: How to watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City and NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India and worldwide: TV, live stream, fixtures

With the 2020-21 ISL campaign headed to the knock-out stage, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off on November 20, 2020, and has now entered the play-off stage.

Mumbai City defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 to clinch the league shield and have in doing so set up their first semi-final clash against FC Goa, while the Mariners face NorthEast United in the other fixture.

ISL 2020-21: Where to watch, live stream?

"Acknowledging the love and support of fans globally, ISL will be brought to 82 international territories through five partners across TV and digital platforms." the league confirmed in its statement.

"The league has partnered with global sports broadcasters to bring the action live to millions of Indian football fans across geographies. In addition to international markets including USA and Australia, fans across Continental Europe, Central Asia, Far East, South East Asia, and Asia Pacific can also tune in to enjoy India’s premier football league live."

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary besides other languages over their bouquet of channels.

India (English) TV channels Global TV channels Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD ESPN+ (USA & Canada), Fox Sports (Australia)

Other Global TV channels/online streaming 1Play Sports (YouTube channel and Facebook page): Singapore, Indonesia (Genflix), Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau Yupp TV: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan Digicel PNG (TVWan Action) : Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomons, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, American Samoa, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Niue, Tokelau, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Tonga, Nauru Asianet Plus: Middle East Jalsha Movies SD: Middle East and Bangladesh Jalsha Movies HD: Maldives and Bangladesh

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Malayalam TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies

Bengali TV channels Kannada TV channels Star Sports Bangla Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV channels Telugu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

Marathi TV channels Online streaming Star Sports Marathi Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Matches may streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV , also allowing supporters to catch the replay of matches. The mobile applicatoions are available on Android, iOS, iPad, Android TV and Apple TV.

Indian Super League semi-finals

First Leg

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Mar 5 7:30pm FC Goa vs Mumbai City PJN Stadium, Fatorda Mar 6 7:30pm NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Second Leg

Date Time (IST) Match Venue Mar 8 7:30pm Mumbai City vs FC Goa GMC Stadium, Bambolim Mar 9 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United PJN Stadium, Fatorda

