Mumbai City 2-0 Odisha: Rowllin Borges stars, Sergio Lobera gets third straight win

Sergio Lobera's team registered a dominant win in Goa on Sunday...

beat Odisha 2-0 to record a third straight win in the 2020-21 on Sunday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

First half goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rowllin Borges were enought for the Islanders to control the game and secure a win.

The first 15 minutes of the game failed to produce clear-cut chances but Mumbai City were quick to announce their dominance. The midfield consisting of Rowllin Borges and Ahmed Jahouh dictated proceedings and nearly played their opponents out of the park.

Diego Mauricio did go close with a free-kick from the edge of the box but aside from that, there was little joy in front of goal for the striker.

Mumbai City kept knocking on the door and were finally rewarded at the half-hour mark. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's attempted cross from the left flank struck the arm of Shubham Sarangi and the referee pointed to the spot.