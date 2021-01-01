'We've been defending better than people say' - Stuart Baxter unconcerned by Odisha FC's defensive numbers

The Odisha boss foresees new signing Brad Inman to be a valuable asset to the team...

With seven games left in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, Odisha FC have a mountain to climb if they are to even entertain remote thoughts of qualifying for the play-offs. They are 13 points from the top four places, ahead of their clash against Jamshedpur on Monday.

Despite languishing at the bottom of the table with just eight points, Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter insisted that his team are not thinking about play-offs at all.

"We are not talking about the play-offs till about two to three weeks. We're talking about getting to the next game. And hopefully we will get a victory - that's what we have been trying to do since the season started.

"When you talk about play-offs, even five or weeks ago is wrong because we have to look at the pathway rather than the destination. So at the moment, we need to start those good performances that ended in a draw to good performances that result in a win," he expounded.

Having rallied back from two goals down to hold Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Baxter expects another tough game.

"I think before we played them in the 2-2 draw, and after, Owen's team is usually very competitive. I've seen them play games where they don't give up and they've got some good players. So I don't expect anything less than a difficult game."

Though Odisha FC have the worst goal difference currently (-7), Baxter feels their defending has not been as bad as the stats say. He feels Odisha are defending much better recently.

"On paper, we have played a more attacking formation. People always write about the defensive performance by how many goals you concede. So I think the whole team has taken part in the defense in a better way, even though we have defended higher up the field sometimes by taking the risk of leaving a lot of spaces behind us.

"I think we've been defending better than people have said all year. Now we have to know the way to defend better and that's just showing," he maintained.

Diego Mauricio continues to be the go-to man in attack for Odisha. He has scored seven of the 13 goals for Odisha including the opening goal in the 1-1 draw against Bengaluru last weekend.

"People have said to me that we are dependent on Diego. It causes a problem when we think, 'Are we?' Number wise, we are. But in terms of the way we play, we have attacking threats from many sources that led to Diego's finish. As long as we get the result, I don't care who scores," the Brit clarified.

Odisha have a new signing in Australian midfielder Brad Inman, in a swap deal with ATK Mohun Bagan which saw Marcelinho go the other way.

Baxter expects Inman to have an influence on proceedings but not immediately. "Firstly, he (Inman) needs to understand how we want him to play, we have to get used to him, and once he's got that information I expect him to be a valuable asset to the team."