ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Odisha are still in the hunt for their first win of the season while Kerala would want to keep their play-off hopes alive

find themselves in a bottom of the table clash with Odisha in the ongoing (ISL) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Thursday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Odisha Date Thursday, January 7 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Jordan Murray, Sahal Samad



Odisha Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu