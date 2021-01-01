ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Blues will be looking to do the double over the Blasters with an eye for redeeming their season...

will be looking for their third win of the 2020-21 (ISL) season when they face Bengaluru at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru Date Wednesday, January 20 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Bakary Kone

Suspended - None



Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray



Bengaluru Possible XI:

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Absent - Dimas Delgado, Xisco

Suspended - None



Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva