'We wanted him to get more playing time' - Naushad Moosa insists Bengaluru let Deshorn Brown go for his own development

The former Bengaluru B team coach hopes for a better showing against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday...

have been on a winless run of eight games in all competitions (D4, L4) once before. But that was way back in the 2016-17 season.

Since joining the (ISL) bandwagon in 2017, Bengaluru went on to win the competition in just their second season after a runners-up finish in their debut run wherein they won the Super Cup.

But this is the first since then that they have been on a five-game winless run (D1, L4).

More teams

"This is not what we're used to. So it's not easy for any of us. The only thing is, we have to be positive and work the way we are," Interim coach Naushad Moosa remarked.

Bengaluru are currently seventh on the table with 13 points from 11 games and face on Wednesday. Moosa is adamant that Bengaluru still have a chance to get into the play-off race.

"We have not given up and we would like to get three important points against Kerala. We have nine more games. So let's hope that we do better and get some points which would really help us. If you see the table, only number one and two are very close. So things are still open and we don't want to give up."

The JSW-owned side had picked a 4-2 win over Kerala in their last meeting but former Air coach feels that their opponents have since revived themselves. Kerala have picked two wins in their last five games.

"I don't want to think about the last game (against Kerala) that we won. We don't want the players to be relaxed. The way they (Kerala) are playing, they are more motivated and attacking now. So we have to be careful about it and we need to look for those small mistakes that we could capitalise on and work on it. It won't be an easy match for sure since they are high on confidence now.

"There is a lot of positivity in the [Bengaluru] camp now. We got five-six days for training which we didn't get for the last two matches. We worked on the things that were not going our way and hopefully we can have a better game tomorrow," he stated.

Bengaluru are short of personnel at the moment after Dimas Delgado left for due to personal reasons. It is uncertain when he will be back for the team but Moosa feels a new signing is unlikely.

"With the quarantine rules, it will be difficult for him to come back to the team. So right now we're not thinking much about that but how we are going to move forward from there. Who will be the best player to fit in his position and try to make things work. I cannot just sit back and say that we don't have Dimas, we don't have Ashique. We have players who are professionals and they have to do their duties.

"Right now, with this Covid situation, it's difficult to get a new player and you don't have enough time in between games. So getting a new player, getting his visa arranged and the quarantine, by the time the matches will be over," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, new singing Xisco Hernandez has arrived in the country on Monday and will join the squad after a mandatory quarantine period of two weeks. Moosa also explained the club's decision to let Deshorn Brown leave on loan to for the rest of the season.

Article continues below

"When you talk about Brown, as a club we want to help the player. Now if you see Ajay (Chhetri), he is getting playing opportunities with . Brown was not getting enough playing time (at Bengaluru). So for his development, we should allow him to go and play [elsewhere]. We thought we should help him get more playing time," he said.