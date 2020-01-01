'We were not ready to play against Chennaiyin' - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando calls for 100 per cent focus ahead of Jamshedpur tie

The Spaniard felt Goa didn't have enough time to prepare for Chennaiyin but the team is now is now ready for the next game...

will look to return to winning ways in the ongoing (ISL) when they take on Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

The Gaurs stumbled against Chennaiyin in their last outing in what was their second successive and overall third defeat of the season.

"Our focus is on the present, to think about the next game against Jamshedpur tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Goa coach Juan Ferrando. "Of course, I'm so sad about the last two results (1-0 and 2-1 defeat to and Chennaiyin respectively) but it's not possible to change the past."

"Our way (to motivate players) is easy - working - working to prepare on some details not only in defence but in attack because, if you remember, the last two to three chances for Chennaiyin were because of our mistakes in positional attack," the Spaniard said.

Ferrando, who has discussed the impact of fixture congestion on his squad more than once this season, reiterated, "It's not an excuse but when you have four to five days, you can talk with the team and prepare the training [sessions] but the last two weeks we had time only for recovery and to build a strong mentality for the next game.

"We need to forget the last game to play the next game. We were not ready to play against Chennaiyin. Now we had three days and will be ready. It's very important to focus because if we don't have 100 per cent focus, Goa is an easy team (to beat)."

Ferrando expects Jamshedpur's challenge to be similar to that posed by Chennaiyin.

"I expect more or less the same game (from Jamshedpur). The problem was, after losing to ATK [Mohun Bagan] in the last five minutes, we were not able to put all the focus on the match against Chennaiyin because we had only two days (to prepare)," he continued.

"We can talk about [Nerijus] Valskis and their back four because I think they are a strong team in attack and defence. In our mentality, thinking in our way is very good for tomorrow.

"I watched all their (Jamshedpur's) games when I was in my room. I have thought of some details but for me, it's better to work on the pitch and explain the same to the players but there is not enough time. For me, in the end, it's about getting three points and for the team to believe in our mentality and of course, game by game, we will surely be better because we have a very good squad."