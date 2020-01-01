Igor Angulo: FC Goa will not miss Ferran Corominas

The Spaniard wants to make sure that his team will not miss their all-time topscorer next season...

Igor Angulo is of the opinion that that have a good squad going into the 2020-21 and the upcoming AFC (Asian Football Confederation) .

During a conversation with a group of reporters on Wednesday, the Spaniard stressed that he is not concerned with the overhaul at the club. After Sergio Lobera depared the club midway through the 20019-20 season, several key players such as Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai and Jackichand Singh have also left.

"We are going to have a lot of new players but it is like this for all the teams around the world. I think we will have a squad good enough to play the league, in the [ISL] play-offs and in the [AFC] Champions League. So I hope it's going to be a very good season for us," said the former Athletic Bilbao marksman.

Speaking about the expectations of the club and the new head coach Juan Ferrando on him, the new signing added, "I spoke with both of them and they want me to be one of the most important players in their team. I think I can do it. My role is going to be important and I am used to playing important roles in my previous teams."

Ferran Corominas has the enviable record of being the ISL's all-time top scorer with 48 goals and has 50 goals for the club over the span of the last three seasons. Angulo feels the credit for his success has to also be given to the team.

"Corominas is a legend at the club but if he scored so many goals, it is because of the team," Angulo mentioned. "So both the team and Corominas have to be great for each other. Corominas was a good part of Goa but now we have to look at the future as he's not going to be with us.

"As I said, we have a very good squad and I'm sure that we will not miss him. I wish him the best because I know him personally from when we were playing together in the Spanish U-21 national team.

Igor Angulo himself has scored around 80 goals for Polish side Gornik Zabrze in the last four years and is used to the pressure of scoring goals.

"I know that I am going to replace Coro because he has scored so many goals for the club, but I'm used to having this kind of pressure. In the last four years, I had the pressure to be the best for the team.

"I think in Goa it's going to be the same. In the end, football is a collective sport and we will need the help of everyone. One player cannot do anything by himself. Only a good squad can do it and I think we will have it," he culminated.

FC Goa have managed to retain the services of Edu Bedia and have signed Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez. As far as Indian signings go, the club has roped in the likes of Redeem Tlang and Makan Winkle Chote while Alexander Romario Jesuraj is set to return from his loan stint with .