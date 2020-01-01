Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez: Igor Angulo is a difficult player to mark

The Hyderabad coach also expects the FC Goa forward to be the top scorer in the ISL this season...

Hyderabad have been going through a rough patch as they have suffered successive defeats to and , before heading into the clash against . However, coach Manuel Marquez is not too concerned with his team's recent form and believes that his men can turn around their fortunes.

"This is normal in football. Sometimes you are in a good situation. We were unbeaten in the first five games and now two consecutive defeats. We have to make a comeback as soon as possible. We are working in this direction and let's see if we can get the victory against FC Goa tomorrow (Wednesday).

"They are young players in general. Of course, they are sad because they lost two consecutive games. In 20 games we play good and bad games but I am not happy with the performance, especially in the beginning of the game against Kerala. Otherwise, we are satisfied with the work of the players," he said.

Hyderabad have not scored in two consecutive matches but the Spaniard is content that his team is creating scoring opportunities and believes that the goals will come sooner than later.

"Against Mumbai, we didn't create too many chances but the other day (against Kerala) we had very clear chances, especially two of Aridane (Santana) in the first half and just before they scored the second goal, Albino (Gomes) made a good save off a good shot of Fran (Sandaza) which could have made it 1-1.

"It's difficult. The problem is if you don't create chances. Of course, for example, in the last training session (before the Kerala match) we scored a lot of goals from so many exercises but finally in the game we didn't get to score. This is football. Let's see what happens in the next games."

They have been also leaking goals at the back which as they have conceded six times in the last three games as compared to two in the first four. But the former Las Palmas manager is hopeful that his defenders will hold their fort against FC Goa.

"You have to analyse the teams. scored two goals from two shots on target. Mumbai had three shots on target. Maybe Kerala had more shots on target. You had two clean sheets in the first two games and now you have conceded in five consecutive games. Let's see tomorrow if we can get another clean sheet."

The Nizams have also signed attacking midfielder Roland Alberg on loan from Dutch side Roda JC Kerkrade and the coach feels the new addition will compliment his team.

"He (Alberg) is a very good player as an attacking midfielder. He played in the (Dutch) second division after playing in Major League Soccer ( , 2016-17) in United States. He's very good not only for set-pieces but technically a very good player to play in our style of football with the other players in the team."

The 52-year-old earmarked Igor Angulo to be the top scorer this season and opined that the Gaurs will finish in the top-four.

"Igor Angulo is a very good player. If he is fit, for me, he will be the top scorer in the league. He doesn't need too many chances to score. He is very clever in the box with very good movements. He arrives at the right moment and plays just in the line of off-side. He showed his level in another league in as well. A player like him is difficult to mark because he doesn't touch the ball for a lot of minutes but for the decisive moments for the goals.

"I think, except the game against Chennaiyin that they (Goa) deserved to lose, they showed a good level. When you are an offensive team, you can have problems in defence. On the other side, if you are strong in defence, it's difficult to create (many) chances. Goa has an offensive style. They arrive with a lot of players when they attack. It's not only about Angulo, Brandon (Fernandes), Romario (Jesuraj), Edu Bedia or Lenny (Rodrigues). They are one of the favourite teams to classify in the top four. It will be a difficult game but we will have our chances to win," he concluded.