ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Chennaiyin take on leaders Mumbai City in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening. Should Sergio Lobera's side win or draw, they will set a new record of the longest unbeaten streak as they are currently unbeaten for 11 games - joint best with Bengaluru in the 2018-19 season under former Blues' gaffer Carles Cuadrat.
|Game
|Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
|Date
|Monday, January 25
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Marathi
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Chennaiyin Possible XI:
Injured - Rafael Crivellaro
Quarantine - Manuel Lanzarote
Suspended - None
Key Players - Isma, Memo
Mumbai City Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Mandar Rao Dessai
Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre