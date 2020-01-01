Chennaiyin FC: First 10 ISL 2020-21 fixtures

Can Chennaiyin get to the final again under a new head coach?

Chennaiyin will take on Jamshedpur in their first match of the seventh season of (ISL).

In their second and third fixtures, they will face rivals and respectively.

The full list of Chennaiyin's fixtures released so far can be found below:

More teams

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: 👇



vs JFC - Nov 24

vs KBFC - Nov 29

vs BFC - Dec 4

vs MCFC - Dec 9

vs NEUFC - Dec 13

vs FCG - Dec 19

vs SCEB - Dec 26

vs ATKMB - Dec 29

vs HFC - Jan 4

vs OFC - Jan 10 #HeroISL #CFC #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/48oJPkGZhh — Goal (@Goal_India) October 30, 2020

Here are Chennaiyin's first 10 fixtures.

Date Opponent Time Venue November 24 Jamshedpur 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan November 29 Chennaiyin 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 4 Bengaluru 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 9 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 13 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan December 19 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 26 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 29 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim January 4 Hyderabad 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim January 10 Odisha 5:00 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim



Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.