ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan rope in SBOTOP.net as their principal team sponsor

The Mariners have got SBOTOP.in as their principal sponsor ahead of the upcoming season of the ISL…

FC have announced the arrival of SBOTOP.in as their principal team sponsor ahead of the 2020-21 (ISL) season.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Chief Executive Officer (CFO), Raghu Iyer welcomed the new sponsors as he said, “We are delighted to have SBOTOP.net as our Principal Team Sponsor. We sincerely thank them for their support and eagerly await the start of the ISL season.”

On the new deal with the Kolkata giants, Business Development of SBOTOP.net, Sky Tanner stated, “We are happy to have entered this partnership with ATK Mohun Bagan. SBOTOP.net looks forward to supporting the top flight club as they prepare for their 2020-21 Indian campaign.”

SBOTOP.net provides the widest scope of coverage to top sporting events in Cricket and Football. It provides relevant sporting news of all the top sporting leagues in the world. They are also the principal team sponsor of Premier League club .

ATK Mohun Bagan begin their ISL campaign on the opening day of the new season as they take on old foes in the season opener. In their second match of the season, they face arch-rivals on November 27.