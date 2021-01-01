ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna bags the Golden Ball award

Roy Krishna's excellent displays have helped him win the award...

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Roy Krishna registered 14 goals and eight assists in 23 games to be named the Golden Ball winner of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Having won the ISL with ATK last season wherein the 33-year-old had scored 15 times and registered six assists, he had missed out on the Golden Boot award to Nerijus Valskis. This season, after losing the final 2-1 against Mumbai City FC, Krishna once again finished second to FC Goa's Igor Angulo in the race to the Golden Boot.

The Fijian scored first 10 times this season including five winners that came against the likes of Kerala Blasters, Odisha, FC Goa and Jamshedpur. He also scored in both the Kolkata derby games against East Bengal.

Krishna had previously won the New Zealand Football Championship (NZFC) Golden Boot in 2012-13 season (12 goals with Waitakere United), and the A-League Golden Boot in 2018-19 (18 goals, with Wellington Phoenix) in his senior football career.

Besides being nominated for the Oceania Footballer of the Year in 2008, he was also featured in the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) OFC Men's Team of the Decade 2011-2020.