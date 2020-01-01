Bengaluru FC youngster Suresh Wangjam rises to the occasion against ATK

The former Indian Arrows man played a crucial role in Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over ATK in the first leg of the play-offs...

picked up a narrow 1-0 home win over in the first leg of the (ISL) play-off. This advantage arrived at a cost, with Nishu Kumar picking up a red card and Albert Serran suffering an injury.

Amongst the players who stood out in what was an average game with both teams failing to assert themselves over each other was Suresh Singh Wangjam.

The former player who also represented the country in the FIFA U-17 World Cup was a sporadic player in the first half of the season. But he slowly won the coach’s favour and registered himself as a familiar face on the pitch. Eugeneson's Lyngdoh's injury also played a huge part in him getting a shot at first team football.

The youngster’s versatility was the talking point on Sunday, and Cuadrat harnessed the same very well. Suresh started the game in midfield, covering the flanks for a while too and later played in defence, tucking in between Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke in a five-man defence.

More teams

Regardless of the position he played in, Suresh threw in a solid shift, fighting for every ball and throwing in crucial tackles. He explained after the game that his versatility is a gift and the conviction to give his all enabled him to help his team win the first bout.

“I’m really happy that I can play in many positions and the coach also trusts me. I’ve played in right-wing, right-back and in midfield. I think it is good for the team also because I have given them a lot of options when there is an injury,” he told Goal.

ATK boast of statistically the second-best attack in the league, having scored 33 games during the league phase. A clean sheet against such a team was only made possible because of disciplined, error-free defending. Bengaluru erased the passing channel between David Williams and Roy Krishna to eliminate most of the threat.

However, the pace and skill of the ATK wing-backs promised to cause problems. Suresh had the onus of negating the actions of Michael Soosairaj on the left flank.

The youngster won five of the six duels he was involved in, winning four tackles and finishing the game without being dribbled past a single time. Soosairaj was completely negated by Suresh.

The top performance earned Suresh the boss’ praise.

“He (Suresh) is giving us a lot. He was good in the training. I asked him if he was ready to play today and he said he was. He has been helping us a lot in attack and defence. I’m sure that he will have an opportunity in the national team too,” the Spaniard said.

Plaudits aside, the task is far from complete for Bengaluru as at least 90 minutes of intense football awaits them at Kolkata ahead of the second leg.

Given the injuries and suspensions in the squad, it is likely that Suresh will start in the second leg. He is confident that Bengaluru can get the result on Sunday if they repeat the performance from the first leg.

“We will approach the second leg like we did today. The tactics will depend on the coach, but we will give everything to win the game. It will be a tough game, an away game,” the youngster said when asked about the return leg.