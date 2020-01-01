'The worst game we played this season,' admits Mumbai City FC assistant Marco Leite

The Islanders have dropped out of the top four after consecutive defeats...

FC assistant coach Marco Leite lambasted his team's 2-0 loss against Odisha FC on Saturday, terming it the Islanders' worst game in the ongoing (ISL) season.

Following a goalless first half, Odisha's Aridane Santana (47') and Xisco Hernandez (74') punished the visitors at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as Mumbai's attack drew a blank and failed to keep Odisha's attack in check.

Leite said, "It was not a good game for us. It was probably the worst game we played this season. It's true that in the first half we created some chances, Odisha also created some chances, but it's been like this for every game that we play. We have created a lot of chances and we cannot score."

He added, "In the second half, things changed a little bit. Also, the pitch didn't help but it was the same for Odisha. Our team was slow and predictable."

Having slipped off the fourth spot, the Portuguese has restated the club's desire to make it as far as possible in ISL season 6.

"We are going to continue to work like we did until here. The team works very hard every day. There are times that we played very well and we don't win, and there times that we play very bad like tonight (Saturday). We tried, we could not score, they scored two goals, they win, congrats to Odisha.

"Of course, we are sad (because of the loss). The only thing that we can do now is to continue to fight, continue to train and dedicate all our efforts to make it till the end of the championship and I'm sure that we can do it," Leite signed out.