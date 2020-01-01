Hyderabad FC end their season with a thumping win over NorthEast United

The ISL debutants ended their campaign on a high as they thrashed NorthEast United in Guwahati...

Hyderabad picked up their second win of the season, a 5-1 result against , in their final 2019-20 match at the Indira Gandhi Atletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Liston Colaco's brace and Marcelinho's brace and a goal by Mohammed Yasir helped the visitors end the season on 10 points, one point more than worst-ever tally by Chennaiyin last season.

Khalid Jamil made wholesome changes to the side which lost to Odisha FC in their last match. Javier Gurri Lopez, on the other hand, made just two changes in the Hyderabad lineup.

More teams

Hyderabad could have taken the lead in the 2nd minute of the match itself when Marcelinho received a through ball and entered the box but his final shot was kept out.

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. Nestor Gordillo sent a long ball eyeing Liston Colaco’s run into the box. Pawan Kumar came out of the box to intercept the pass but failed to connect. Liston pushed the ball into an empty net to hand his side the lead.

Marcelinho doubled the lead for Hyderabad within two minutes after he pounced onto a poor backpass by Milan Singh. The Brazilian entered the box and slotted the ball past Pawan Kumar.

NorthEast finally pulled one back in the 35th minute when Keogh converted a header from Martin Chaves’ inch-perfect cross from the left.

Just when it seemed that the hosts would finally get back into the game, Liston Colaco scored his second goal of the night to restore his team's two-goal lead. Nestor made a run down the left flank before cutting in and attempting a shot from the edge of the box. Reagan blocked the effort but the ball fell to Colaco who fired in from inside the box.

Hyderabad extended their lead within 10 minutes of the second half thanks to yet another howler from goalkeeper Pawan Kumar. Liston Colaco attempted a shot from the edge of the box and the Highlanders custodian, instead of gripping the ball, pushed it away from his body and Mohammed Yasir slotted the rebound ball home.

The visitors hammered the final nail in NorthEast United’s coffin in the 88th minute once again from a defensive lapse. Nim Dorjee Tamang failed to intercept Marko Stankovic’s through ball and it went to Marcelinho who entered the box from the left and slotted the ball home past Soram Poirei.