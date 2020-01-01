ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle - City Football Group have spent a lot of money to bring in players they require

"A fantastic game to look forward to. [Mumbai City is] a team with fantastic players and a terrific coach (Sergio Lobera). With the City [Football] Group involved, they have spent a lot of money to bring in players that they require. Fair play to them as it enhances the league.

"What we have to do is exactly what we did against ATK [Mohun Bagan] - we were talking about a team undefeated who haven't conceded a goal - we have to get that level of performance. You always want to play against the best players and the best team and Mumbai City affords you that opportunity," he said.

Mumbai City are currently on a run of four wins on the trot while Jamshedpur are undefeated in their last four games.

Coyle continues to miss the services of injured players such as Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco and Nick Fitzgerald while Laldinliana Renthlei will miss out on account of picking a red card in the last match.

"We have a number of injuries and when suspensions come around, you have to adjust, and that's what you got a squad for. We know that when we are at our best, we can stand toe-to-toe with any team and that's what we have to do. So once we have our best team (full squad), we will get even stronger," the Jamshedpur tactician claimed.

Coming up against a distinctive attacking style of play that Lobera adopts at Mumbai City, the 54-year-old put in, "I've already played against Sergio Lobera's teams. We have to be very respectful of Mumbai City but we have to bring in our game. We have to nullify the threats from Mumbai, which are many, but we have threats of our own. So we have to make sure that we impose what we do at Jamshedpur."