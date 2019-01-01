ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC rope in Spanish forward Francisco Medina Luna
Comments()
Jamshedpur FC have signed Francisco Medina Luna, popularly known as Piti, for the Indian Super League Season 2019-20, Goal can confirm.
The Spaniard is a winger who can also play as a forward last plied his trade in Las Plamia, a Greece Super League club. He played 10 matches for The Cyans and scored two goals.
The 37-year old has also played in various La Liga outfits in the likes of Rayo Vallecano, Real Zaragoza and Granada CF.
Piti has appeared in 337 matches in his entire career, scored 64 goals and has notched up 21 assists.