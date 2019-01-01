Roy Krishna scores a late equaliser as ATK hold Hyderabad to a 2-2 draw

Kamaljit Singh's blunder in the dying moments of the match gifted ATK a point...

and Hyderabad FC played out a 2-2 draw in a ninth-round (ISL) 2019-20 clash on Saturday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Roy Krishna gave ATK the lead in the 13th minute but Bobo (39') restored parity in the first half itself. The Brazilian striker then put the hosts in front (85') but Roy Krishna's late goal spoiled Hyderabad's party.

Antonio Lopez Habas made three changes in the ATK starting lineup. Debutant Mandi Sosa replaced Edu Garcia in midfield. Jobby Justin and Sumit Rathi replaced Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj.

Phil Brown too made three changes in the Hyderabad lineup. Nestor Gordillo made his ISL debut after a prolonged suspension period. Marcelinho too returned to the starting XI after missing out against Odisha due to suspension. Rohit Kumar replaced Sahil Panwar.

It was the hosts who dominated proceedings in the first half as they looked dangerous up front. Nestor Gordillo and Marcelinho on the flanks were absolute livewires.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute thanks to yet another referee’s decision. Javier Hernandes’ cross from the left had clearly hit Ashis Rai’s chest before going out of play but the referee gave a penalty to ATK. Roy Krishna converted the spot-kick to hand ATK the lead.

Hyderabad restored parity in the 39th minute when debutant Nestor’s inch-perfect cross inside the box from the right flank was headed in by Brazilian striker Bobo.

More to follow..