Indian Super League 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC to take on ATK in the final

Both sides will lock horns in Goa in the final next Saturday as they look to become the first side to win the title three times...

are set to take on in the final of the 2019-20 (ISL) on Saturday, March 14, at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa.

The final line-up was completed after ATK defeated defending champions 3-2 on aggregate in a two-legged semifinal wihile Chennaiyin FC got the better of league stage winners 6-5 on aggregate over two legs.

Chennaiyin FC and ATK have both won the ISL twice and will be looking to become the first team to win the trophy three times.

More teams

Both sides are also set to play their third ISL final and interestingly, neither team are yet to lose a final.

ATK won the title in the inaugural edition in 2014 after beating 1-0 before vanquishing the same opponents in 2016 after a penalty shootout. Chennaiyin FC won the title in 2015 after a 3-2 win over FC Goa before beating Bengaluru FC 3-2 in 2018.

More to follow...