ISL 2019-20: FC Goa struggled to score, Sergio Castel didn't

What a signing 24-year-old Sergio Castel is turning out to be...

suffered their first defeat of the ongoing (ISL) season six as they went down 0-1 against at their home on Tuesday.

This was the first time since last season’s final that the Gaurs failed to score in a match. The team which had scored 10 goals in their first four matches was kept silent for 90 minutes by the Jamshedpur FC defence.

Goa started the match without three crucial first-team players today. While in-form Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous missed out due to suspension imposed by the AIFF’s disciplinary committee, star striker Ferran Corominas pulled out of the game at the last moment due to a niggle.

The lack of key players upfront heavily affected the Gaurs’ performance and they were lacking a threat in the attacking third. In Corominas’ absence, national team striker Manvir Singh played as the lone striker and Edu Bedia operated as the number 10 in place of Hugo Boumous.

There was no understanding between Goa’s attackers and even though they had the majority of the ball throughout the game and created numerous chances, they could not find the back of the net.

Ahmed Jahouh once again behaved irresponsibly and continued to accumulate cards. The Moroccan midfielder has made it a habit to attract sanctions at crucial junctures and with Boumous suspended for three matches and Corominas out with an injury, Jahouh should have conducted himself more responsibly.

Jamshedpur finally broke their curse as they registered their first-ever win at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Sergio Castel’s brilliance upfront helped them pick up a crucial win away from home.

The Men of Steel had suffered a lot in the last two seasons due to lack of a quality striker upfront. This season the team management has done a commendable job in bringing a 24-year-old striker like Castel from ‘B’.

The Spanish striker spearheaded the team’s attack and scored his fourth goal of the season to climb to the top of the goalscorers' charts.

Sergio Lobera has faced several challenges right from the first match. Except for one match, the Gaurs are yet to field five foreign players on the pitch. The Spanish boss had mentioned before the season started that the club should have filled up the quota of seven foreign players but the Gaurs only roped in six foreigners. Lobera’s fear has come true.