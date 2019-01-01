Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie: We are trying to do our best

Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie has said that Jairo Rodrigues is still at the club and that they are trying to solve his injury problem...

head coach Eelco Schattorie clarified the situation regarding Jairo Rodrigues's injury and said that it is a problem that the club is trying to solve.

The Yellow Army had posted on social media that the Brazilian defender is out for an extended period due to his injury and he will be replaced. Within an hour, the player posted on his Instagram that he will be back on the field in two weeks.

Schattorie explained, "Jairo arrived with an injury, it did not show right away. He played his first game in Dubai, there was a scan made which showed a third-grade meniscus. I give only praise for his character, he had a good attitude on the field. But that led to a hamstring injury, it can be solved, but the meniscus injury is a problem. We are trying to solve that problem, hopefully, it will be solved. He is still with Blasters."

Mario Arques and Gianni Zuiverloon are also doubtful for the game against as the duo may not have the full match fitness required to start such an important clash. While Eelco refused to give an update regarding the injured players, he claimed that the whole team are trying to do their best produce good results on the field.

"The most important thing is that, as a club, we are trying to do our best. Before starting, I remember media attention about Blasters' good recruitment. Unfortunately, on two levels, one is the defence where all my main centre-backs are injured and in midfield, Mario Arques is also injured. I am also a realistic person, we are giving it our all with whatever we have in hand.

"I don't want to say too much regarding injuries, you will see tomorrow (Saturday). I don't like to complain about everything. In the end, the team is just not 11 players, there are other players, when there are injuries, they need to step up. I cannot play with my strongest XI."

The rivalry between Bengaluru and Blasters stemmed from social media feud between the supporters' groups but the Dutch tactician shrugged off suggestions of him being under pressure.

"It (social media presence of fans) is not (a feeling of)pressure. If you go to a doctor and the doctor prescribes you his prescription, you will listen, follow him and move on. When a coach gets time to build a team and he makes certain decisions, either a player plays or doesn't play, it's sometimes unbelievable the thought process of people and the questions they have. It is part of football. As long as the players, club and I are one the same page, then hopefully, in the end, the supporters follow."



