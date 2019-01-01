ISL 2019-20: Carles Cuadrat - Rivalry against Kerala Blasters is great for Indian football

The Bengaluru FC coach feels that his team could have picked up better results in their first four matches...

bagged a 3-0 win over before the (ISL) went into an international break, and are now set to host on Saturday.

Though the defending champions have picked up just the one win in four games, head coach Carles Cuadrat said, "I think we are working from the start of the season. We could have won all three games. I have nothing to say about the break. We cannot control that.

"I am trying to be positive. International matches teach you a lot. It is a good challenge that improves a player. No problem with that." he added, with six players from the club coming back from national team duty.

With Rahul Bheke suffering a muscle problem, Cuadrat pondered on coach Igor Stimac's decision on deploying fellow Bengaluru FC player Ashique Kuruniyan as a left-back.

"Ashique is a very versatile player. I am going to use him in different positions. I understand Stimac's reasons to play Ashique as a left-back. He tried to play with a three-man defence and we also played the first two matches in the same way. We have Juanan in place of Adil (Khan). Stimac is lucky that we have been practising the same way at Bengaluru FC. It is just that Oman is a better side than Afghanistan," the Spaniard observed.

With a much-awaited clash against from Kerala up next, Cuadrat spoke about on getting his side to full fitness with the season at its peak.

"I am trying to get the best from my players. Two weeks ago Manu (Manuel Onwu) had some problems in the ankle. I am trying to make my team as competitive as possible.

"I'm waiting for the game because it's great for football. I have good memories of playing in Kerala and I hear it is also sold out tomorrow, so that's great for football in the country. They are a top team and I hope it will be a great match.



"In football, a coach tries to make things work. Kerala has been affected by injuries and that affects the plan of the coach. But these things happen in football," he admitted.