ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC's Antonio Iriondo - ATK has been the most difficult opposition

Jamshedpur FC lost their first away game against ATK and thereby losing a chance to gain the top spot....

endured their first loss in the (ISL) season six on Saturday as they went 3-1 against at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Three out of the four goals scored in today's match came from penalties. While ATK won two, Jamshedpur FC were given one.

Speaking on ATK's penalties, Antonio Iriondo stated, “In my opinion, one was a penalty and the other was one not. We have to improve almost everything, especially the attacking."

The Spaniard also mentioned that his team will take some time gel together are most of the players are playing for the club for the first time.

He said, "We have three players that are involved with the national team who are not available to us at this moment. We have to improve, it’s a new team with new players with which we are playing. Hopefully, we improve and produce a better display of football.”

The former manager praised opponents ATK and suggested that the Kolkata club was the best opposition they have faced so far.

Iriondo said, "All the teams that we have played till now, ATK has been the most difficult opposition against whom we lost. They have a very good team and they have a lot of quality and big players.”

Speaking about his own team The Jamshedpur boss said, "My players are improving since the last games and to compete against the top teams, they have to keep on improving. I would like to say the combination was also missing. The pitch was in not in a good condition due to the amount of water as well. Not only the pitch but the boys were not up to the mark as well.”

