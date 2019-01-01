ISL 2018-19: Steve Coppell - We have to be more unrestrained in terms of attacking

ATK boss Steve Coppell agreed that his former club Jamshedpur FC are a tough nut to crack...

ATK will be eyeing full points when they take on Jamshedpur FC at home on Sunday in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 encounter.

ATK currently on the sixth position desperately need a win to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs. On the must-win situation, ATK coach Steve Coppell opined, “I suppose. It’s not a question of throwing in the kitchen sink but we obviously have to score more goals. We have to create opportunities and do things we haven’t done in terms of shape.

“We have to be more unrestrained in terms of attacking. We have to play a little bit more off the cuff. We talk about (Manuel) Lanzarote and Edu (Garcia who are capable of scoring out of nothing. Jayesh (Rane) and Hitesh (Sharma), as well. We need the players to produce for us, and where better than at the Salt Lake?

“We need a win right now. But at the same time, Jamshedpur also need a win. It’s a crossroad game at the moment.”

But the British coach also refused to believe that a defeat on Sunday will end their hopes of reaching the playoffs. He said, “No I don’t think like that. Those things are outside my control. The only thing I can control is for the team to give their best performance tomorrow.”

The star-studded attack force of ATK has not fired so far in the season and has remained silent mostly. On their attacking woes, Coppell said, “It’s been an issue all season (attacking problem). We work very hard to try and create more opportunities. It may well be that we have a different approach tomorrow to have a more attacking threat.

“But you look at Jamshedpur, they’ve only lost one game and don’t give much away. It’s a kind of a cat and mouse game, a balancing act where you don’t want to make many go forward in fear of counter-attacks. We need to find the right balance between attack and defending.”

Coppell whole-heartedly praised his former team Jamshedpur FC and agreed that they are a difficult opposition. “Jamshedpur are very, very solid. They’ve only lost the one game They are obviously difficult to beat. They create many opportunities from set pieces and we have to be mindful of that. I know so many of the players that played with me last year. I know the strengths and weaknesses and I’ll hope to try and expose those as we’ll go forward. It’ll be a hell of a game for everyone watching,” said the former Crystal Palace coach.

On Edu Garcia and Manuel Lanzarote’s combination in the attacking third, the ATK gaffer suggested, “Good players play together. I don’t really wish to put them in their straitjackets. It’s come to the part of the season where you want to give your match winners the freedom to win the match if possible.

“We don’t want to constrain them or put them in straight jackets. It’s an occasion where you give them the head and say play! The things that have been written about Solsjkaer at Manchester United, he’s allowed the boys to play and look at the change! Why can’t we do the same?”