ISL 2018-19: Dimas Delgado - Bengaluru know how to play FC Goa
Dimas Delgado's first goal of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season could not have come at a better time. The 36-year-old scored the second in a 3-0 beating of NorthEast United as Bengaluru qualified for the final 4-2 on aggregate.
"We knew that we were unbeaten at home the entire season.
Delgado was also part of the Bengaluru side which lost to Chennaiyin in last season's final. The former Barcelona 'B' man is determined to go one better this time.
"We will take the final just
FC Goa
He said, "The final is a different game. If it's Goa, well, we know how to play against them. If it is Mumbai, we do the same as we have beaten them twice already. We need to worry just about us.
"We have worked hard to be here. We are in the final and it is amazing."
Delgado has had to take up greater responsibilty after Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu was ruled out with an injury midway through the season. The Spaniard was relishing the challenge and remained impressed by the impact new signing Alex Barrera has made.
"It was a big loss when Erik got injured. He was a big player for us. In football,
"In the last game at the Kanteerava against Goa, I had to go into deep positions to get the ball because we did not have Eric. I am comfortable doing that and have done it in many games," he signed off.