ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos hold NorthEast United

Bartholomew Ogbeche rejoins FC Goa's Ferrain Corominas in the Golden Boot race

NorthEast United FC held Delhi Dynamos FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati, on Thursday evening.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (70') made sure the hosts picked a point as the Nigerian converted from the spot to cancel our Marcos Tebar's (67') opener.



Mislav Komorski's injury facilitated Panagiotis Triadis' first start for the Highlanders. Ulises Davila returned to the lineup while Vinit Rai replaced Bikramjit Singh for the visitors.



With quarter of an hour gone, Vinit Rai ran clear into the NorthEast United box but his volleyed effort from Lallianzuala Chhangte's cross could only graze the outer side-netting.



Goalkeeper TP Rehenesh made a couple of mistakes but redeemed himself quite well. A wayward backpass from Rowllin Borges had the Kerala-born shot-stopper play the ball to Chhangte but the young Mizo winger's shot was duly blocked off.



Rehenesh also made a good save off Davila's shot from 20 yards out, making up for his defenders who were caught napping from Nandhakumar Sekar's cross.



While Bartholomew Ogbeche was kept relatively quiet in the first half, it was Federico Gallego and Triadis who kept the Dynamos defenders on check. The winter signing managed to even hit the upright in the last minute of injury time in the first half.

Four minutes after the change of ends, the Ogbeche had just the 'keeper to beat but the Nigerian falsely believed he was offside, leading him to drag off on his effort and shoot wide.



The Nigerian got his first shot on target around the hour mark as he headed in straight onto Francisco Dorronsoro's gloves from Triadis's brilliant rabona cross. But, it was the visitors who drew first blood.



Second-half substitute Romeo Fernandes made a darting run to cross in low as Rehenesh dived into parry the ball away. However, he led it straight onto birthday boy Marcos Tebar, who had the easiest of tap-ins to complete.



It took only a couple of minutes for the Highlanders to draw level. Rowllin Borges had played Ogbeche through on goal but referee Pranjal Banerjee was quick to point to the spot after a collision with Narayan Das had the former PSG man down on the ground.



Ogbeche made up for his earlier skirmishes from the penalty kick as he leveled matters up, sending the 'keeper the wrong way, rejoining FC Goa's Ferran Corominas in the Golden Boot race with 11 goals.



In injury time, Borges could hit the underside of the bar as the ball stayed out of the net, giving Delhi yet another draw. NorthEast remained fourth with 24 points with only three games to go.