ISL 2018-19 : New coach, same old Kerala Blasters

Another poor performance from the Blasters would not have pleased the fans...

Kerala Blasters slumped to yet another loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday with Delhi Dynamos prevailing 2-0 in New Delhi.

In many ways, the match symbolised Kerala Blasters' season so far. The bright start that saw them beat ATK soon fizzled out. Head coach David James struggled to identify a best XI and a lack of stability saw the team embark on a 13-game winless streak.

In the process, James lost his job and Nelo Vingada came in. 'The Professor', however, in the two games under him has failed to educate his pupils, it would seem.

Kerala started well but just fizzled out in the first half and were never in the game once they conceded the opening goal. While the defence could be slighted for letting Gianni Zuiverloon be in the penalty box unmarked, the problem for Kerala is their attack.

"It was a very disappointing result. It is always disappointing when we lose. But more than that, very disappointing performance, especially in the first 45 minutes. I cannot understand. For the first 45 minutes, we gave them the advantage. They were much better than us in the first half. In the second half, our attitude was much better," Vingada said after the game.

They have been lacklustre upfront and there is no set style of approach going forward. The players looked confused and almost resigned on Thursday. Perhaps, it is the realisation that they do not have anything to play for in this season. Whatever it is, the fact is that the club are not going to win over the already angry fans by playing like this.

Delhi Dynamos have shown some late revival which would certainly raise the spirit of the club management. However, this only further confirms that the club hasn’t progressed or haven’t learnt their lessons from last season.

Their campaign has panned out more or less in a similar manner as what it was last season. Despite the managerial changes and overhaul of the technical staff and foreign players, the club has followed a similar pattern of results.

In their final six matches last season, Delhi played some of the best attacking football to win and draw three each. This was after a disastrous season where they struggled to get results.

Before the winter break, Delhi did manage to beat Chennaiyin FC and have now downed Kerala Blasters, results which would surely boost their confidence. The point is why does it take so long for them to get their act going?

Once again they are getting results at a time when they know they have no chance of making it into the play-offs. Their best signings have always come in the month of January. Last year it was Manuel Arana who made the difference while the quality of Ulises Davila was evident in the very first game this time around.

The result also saw Kerala Blasters pushed down to the ninth spot after Delhi climbed above them on head-to-head advantage. One wonders how long before Chennaiyin FC leapfrog the Blasters?