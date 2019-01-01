ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City put an end to Bengaluru's unbeaten run

The Islanders move into pole position as Bengaluru lost a league game for the first time in more than a year...

Mumbai City defeated Bengaluru FC for thr first time in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) as Jorge Costa's side eked out a 1-0 win at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.Paulo Machado (29') scored the only goal of the night as he helped his side join Bengaluru on 27 points but edged out on top with a superior head-to-head advantage.

Possibly the tie of the Indian Super League’s (ISL) regular season, the Blues of Bengaluru took on their nearest tabular competitors, the Mumbaikars of Maharashtra in both sides’ first clash after the international break.

Either side just made one change to their starting XI from the previous round – Carles Cuadrat opting to start Harmanjot Singh Khabra in place of Nishu Kumar, while Jorge Costa opted to replace Joyner Lourenco with the vastly experienced Anwar Ali.

The game began as a scrappy affair in the middle of the pitch, with Ranveer Kapoor’s team making the early inroads down the right, with them pelting in crosses down, despite Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s dominance in cutting them out.

Bengaluru then applies sustained pressure on the home side which resulted in a couple of clear cut chances. First, Francisco Fernandez (Xisco) found Rahul Bheke on the left-hand side of the box and the Maharashtra-born defender returned the favour, curling in a sumptuous cross which the number 19 took on the volley. Unfortunately, he only succeeded in smashing the ball into the turf, which allowed Amrinder Singh to palm the effort over the cross-bar.

Less than two minutes later, Bheke was in the thick of action again, his headed effort saved by Singh. The home side needn’t have fretted with the away side’s defense being carved open by a superb Rafael Bastos pass which was capitalized on by Paulo Machado in the 29th minute. The Portuguese winger sprinted clear, and with only Sandhu in goal crafted an expert finish into the far, left-hand corner of the net to help his side draw first blood in the tie.

The Islander’s physicality didn’t go down well with the referee with Subashish Bose and Souvik Chakrabarti both going into the book for reckless fouls. The latter’s foul resulted in a free-kick on the edge of the box for India’s skipper Sunil Chhetri, which he blasted straight into the wall.

Bengaluru’s number 11, who’d been anonymous in the first 40 minutes then opted to rip a shot some 25 yards from goal, which went harmlessly over the Amrinder’s crossbar. At the other end, there was simply no respite for the linesman on the far side, with Modou Sogou getting consistently getting caught offside.

Juanan came close to equalizing for the hosts – his header from a brilliant Bheke cross drifting just wide of Amrinder’s right-hand post. However, he turned truant just seconds later conceding a silly free-kick on the edge of the Bengaluru FC Box and getting into the referee’s book.

Though the resulting free-kick was a dead rubber, the home side stitched together another attack that saw Machado cross in a deft ball towards the far post which just evaded Sogou, preventing Mumbai from doubling their lead heading into the half-time interval.



More to follow...