ISL 2018-19: Sandesh Jhingan - We will do our best to bring back smiles all across Kerala

The Kerala Blasters defender spoke about how the Asian Cup 2019 was a learning experience for the Indian team...

The Indian Super League returns on Friday and it’s back to business for Kerala Blasters and Indian team defender Sandesh Jhingan.

The Chandigarh born did not enjoy the break like most players did as he was tasked with defending the National team colours in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in UAE.

Ahead of Kerala’s game on Friday, the defender is confident of getting a positive result against ATK. He said, "That is football. Players and coaches come and go, the club stays. The next game is always the most important, we have to do our best and go for the win.

"Since I joined two days ago, love the mood in the batch. Tomorrow, we are going to give our best and bring the smiles back to Kerala."

Looking back at the Asian Cup campaign, Jhingan expressed his disappointment at not making it past the group stages. However, he was proud of the attitude the team showed and the hard work they put in.

The central defender said, “It is pity that we did not qualify. One thing that we learned that we shouldn't fear any opponent. The mentality of the squad is second to none. We should be fearless. If we have worked hard enough, the harder we work, the more confident we are.”