ISL 2018-19: Miku - We knew our strength was in attack

Miku was happy with his team's performance throughout the tournament ...

striker Miku expressed his happiness with his achievements in after he won his maiden trophy. Although he failed to get his name on the score-sheet in the final against , Miku has been a crucial player for Bengaluru FC.

The Venezuelan pointed out that his team won the league phase of the competition in back-to-back seasons. With Bengaluru keeping up the tradition of winning a trophy every year, Miku now has two titles in the last two years – the Super Cup (2018) and ISL (2018/19).

“We won the regular league with a lot of points. We lost the final last season after doing the same thing. My life here in has been very good, I played three tournaments and won two”, he told Star Sports.

The Venezuelan was happy with how the team executed their plan in the finals. Keeping calm and trusting their attacking prowess was the key, according to the forward.

“We know our power is to attack. We knew we will always have a chance. We needed to keep calm work hard, we executed our plan with everybody doing their job,” he concluded.