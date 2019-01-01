ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos win and pile more misery on Kerala Blasters

Lalruatthara was sent off in injury-time for a last-man challenge on Lallianzuala Chhangte...

Delhi Dynamos registered their second win of the 2018-19 Indian Super League season with a convincing 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Giani Zuiverloon (29') put the dominant hosts in the lead. An injury-time spot-kick by Rene Mihelic (90+3') sealed full points for the winners.

New Mexican import Ulises Davila slotted up top and Josep Gombau brought back India international Narayan Das in a three-man defence for Dynamos' first game after the winter break. Nelo Vingada kept faith in the same side that salvaged a draw against ATK last week.



Playing in the 'false nine' role, Davila had already registered three shots on target in the first quarter of an hour. The danger man turned out to be Lallianzuala Chhangte who toyed around with Cyril Kali with ease on the left flank and peppered the Kerala backline with numerous crosses into the box.



The duo combined in the 24th minute in what should have been the opener of the night but the 27-year-old failed to tap in from handshaking distance from a low cross.



Dynamos got their deserved goal in the 29th minute. Kali conceded a corner that proved too costly for the Yellows. Rene Mihelic's flag kick was aimed towards Zuiverloon who was left unmarked inside the box. The closest man to the Dutch defender was Matej Poplatnik who was caught watching the ball. Zuiverloon volleyed a strike into the net.

Delhi missed a chance to double their lead in the very next minute as Mihelic miscued his effort on the near side from Nandhakumar Sekar's darting low cross from the right. The hosts went into the break with 13 shots as compared to Kerala's one and two-thirds of ball possession but they only had one goal to show for their prowess.

More to Follow...