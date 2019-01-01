ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru's Carles Cuadrat - The referees have to protect the game

Bengaluru could have secured a spot in the playoffs with a win...

Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat was unhappy with the refereeing in his team's 2-2 draw with Kerala Blasters on Wednesday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh scored in the second half to salvage a point for the Blues after a poor first-half performance.

After the game, Cuadrat said, “We are working. It has been a season where a lot of things are happening. Xisco (Hernandez) and Rahu (Bheke)l have not been training due to different circumstances. We were playing at home and we thought we could take a few risks. We thought we could put Kean (Lewis) at right back and see what happens. But he was getting a lot of problems so we had to change at half-time. These things happen. If you don’t try, you won’t know.”

There were plenty of fouls by both teams throughout the game, something that Carles Cuadrat believes the referee should have punished the players for.

“We know that they are physical. It was not happening in the first half. The referee has to protect the game. When there are some risky situations, you don’t understand. Serran was given a yellow, Sunil was almost killed in a tackle and there was nothing.

Xisco still carried a knock from the Mumbai game. I think the referee should protect the game more. I don’t think the country will like it if Chhetri is injured. Kerala were doing the logical thing. Nothing wrong with that. They were wasting time when they were ahead, which is normal. But I don’t know why the referee didn’t allow us to take the corner in the end.”