ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City ride Modou Sougou hat-trick to confirm play-off spot

ATK's top-four hopes were dashed by the Islanders with a 3-1 loss at home...

Mumbai City FC brought an end to their three-game losing streak in style by beating ATK 3-1 on Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Moudou Sougou (26', 39', 60), found his scoring boots after two months as the Islanders dashed ATK's hopes of a top-four finish and confirmed their own in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL). Andre Bikey scored the consolation goal for the home team.

Santos missed out but Balwant Singh started against the duo's former employers. John Johnson's suspension meant Andre Bikey was ushered in as Eugeneson Lyngdoh made his first start of the season.

After 13 appearances from the bench across the last two seasons, Assam-born Pranjal Bhumij made his full ISL debut replacing the suspended Rafael Bastos in the attack. Lucian Goian came back from suspension as a fit-again Subhasish Bose took over his place at left back with Jorge Costa making five changes from their 2-0 defeat at home to NorthEast United.

Sougou showed early promise with a header on target in the seventh minute itself. Bhumij only justified his selection as he popped in with the assist for the first goal.

The referee did well to play the advantage with Matias Mirabaje going down in midfield. Bhumij showed great awareness to lob the ball forward for Sougou between the two defenders, playing him onside. The 34-year-old drifted left and guided the ball towards the far corner with his weaker left foot.

The former Olympique forward doubled his honours on the night within thirteen minutes of his first. Edu Garcia lost the ball for City to break on a counter through Arnold Issoko on the right. The winger's pinpoint cross into the box saw Sougou run past a lethargic Bikey and drill the ball into the roof of the net past a hapless Arindam Bhattacharya.

Amrinder Singh kept his former side at bay as he pulled off two saves on either side of the second goal with Jayesh Rane and Kalu Uche kept quiet, the latter scuppering a chance from handshaking distance on the stroke of half time.



More to follow...