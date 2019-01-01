Kenedy is set to leave Newcastle at the end of the season

Brazilian winger Kenedy is running out of time to secure a permanent deal with Rafa’s Newcastle.

In recent games it seems like Kenedy is spending more and more time on the bench with Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez only bringing him on when they are behind. Scottish international Matt Ritchie has been picked to play over Kenedy. The 29-year-old is preferred by Rafa thanks to his ability to deliver inviting crosses to the front line as well as offering defensive duties. Kenedy is a more of an attacking player. Rafa prefers the 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs which does not suit accommodate Kenedy’s style of play.

Newcastle are said to be interested in Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser which also an indication that Kenedy will not get a permanent deal at the north east club.

However parent club may want Kenedy back now that the West London club have been hit with a transfer ban. Englishmen Ruban Loftus Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have made ground getting into the Chelsea first team recently. This could create a challenging prospect for Kenedy as he will need to fight for his position there too.

Kenedy failed to get into the Newcastle squad for last Saturday’s home fixture against which more or less confirms the player will return to Chelsea at the end of the summer.