Internacional vs Corinthians: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

The Porto Alegre giants missed the chance to win the title against Flamengo and now they must hope the Mengao drop points on the final day

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It now comes to an end with the last round of fixtures on Thursday, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously.

How to watch Internacional vs Corinthians:

Just a few days ago Internacional appeared destined for their first Serie A title since the 1970s.

Abel Braga's charges would have sealed the crown with victory over Flamengo on Sunday and even went ahead in the first half, but the Rio side hit back to win 2-1 and move two points clear at the summit.

Now Inter must beat Corinthians and hope Flamengo drop points in their clash away to Sao Paulo in order to prevail on this final matchday.

Corinthians saw their final chance of breaking into the top eight slip away at the weekend when they drew 0-0 to Vasco.

Having missed out on the Copa Libertadores for the coming year, the Timao had to settle for a place in the Sudamericana.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Internacional vs Corinthians Fanatiz

Internacional vs Corinthians team news and preview:

Inter will make two changes in defence, with Victor Cuesta returning from suspension and Rodinei, who was sent off against his parent club Flamengo, making way for Heitor.

Vagner Mancini has called on two promises from Corinthians' youth system to make the trip to Porto Alegre: midfielder Matheus Araujo and forward Caue, both 18.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Sao Paulo vs Flamengo Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Ceara vs Botafogo Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Atl Mineiro vs Palmeiras Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Bahia vs Santos Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Bragantino vs Gremio Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Paranaense vs Sport Recife Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Fluminense vs Fortaleza Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Atletico GO vs Coritiba Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Vasco vs Goias Fanatiz

