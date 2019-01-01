Intercontinental Cup 2019: Narender Gahlot becomes India's second youngest goalscorer

The youngster bagged his first international goal against Syria at just 18 years and 83 days of age....

18-year-old Narender Gahlot became the second-youngest international to score a goal for the national team after he headed home Anirudh Thapa’s corner against Syria on Tuesday.

The enviable record is still held by Jerry Zirsanga, a well-known player from Mizoram who became the youngest player to score for the national team back in May 2004.

Jerry was only 16 years and 311 days old when he scored in a friendly against Kuwait during Stephen Constantine’s first stint as boss.

At just 18 years and 83 days, Narender became the second-youngest after he rose over the Syrian defenders to head home his first international goal.

The defender beat Indian footballing legend Bhaichung Bhutia by less than a month to climb up the podium and write his name into the history books. The former Indian skipper scored his first against Uzbekistan in the 1995 Nehru Cup, achieving the feat at the age of 18 years and 103 days.

Prodigal striker Lallianzuala Chhangte - who was previously third on the list – has now been pushed to fourth. The winger scored a brace at the age of 18 years and 140 days against Nepal in the SAFF Championship in 2015.