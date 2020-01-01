Inter want to sign Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, as Napoli enter the race for Bakayoko

A host of big signings are set to move before the close of the transfer window with talks taking place

have registered an interest in signing Marcos Alonso on loan with an option to buy but the Blues would prefer to see the defender leave in a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old's status at Stamford Bridge has changed rapidly in the last week after a half-time row with manager Frank Lampard when the Blues were trailing 3-0 to .

Lampard substituted Alonso at half-time, making him at fault for two goals in his post-match interview and left him out of the squad to face Tottenham on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

The international is now seeking to leave west London and Antonio Conte's Inter side are once again interested in Alonso after trying to sign him last January.

Conte had been interested in bringing in fellow left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a similar deal and the giants are considering both players ahead of a move that likely won't go through until the final hours of deadline day on Monday, October 5.

Indeed, having signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester, Chelsea only want to sell one of their two left-backs and Inter only need to sign one this summer having agreed a deal to sign Matteo Darmian from Parma.

Inter's desire to loan Alonso is an indictment of a difficult selling market for Chelsea even after making six major signings at a combined cost of £220 million ($275m).

Ross Barkley recently left on loan for and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is drawing similar interest from several Premier League clubs including West Ham. However, his £150,000-a-week wages are a problem for the sides who are considering him, leaving open the possibility he could remain in west London.

are expected to sign Chris Smalling from to end interest in Antonio Rudiger and a possible return to the Stadio Olimpico for the Chelsea defender.

It leaves as the frontrunners for Rudiger, with 's interest in the centre-half dependent on the Blues allowing him to move to a local rival and a competitor for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs have been knocked back in their enquiry for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral , with his long-term future remaining in Turin.

PSG are also attempting to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea but the Blues similarly want to plan for his permanent exit with just two years remaining on his current contract.

have long been negotiating with the Blues but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to re-sign the one-time international. Meanwhile, have joined the race after coach Gennaro Gattuso identified the midfielder as a good option for his side.

Everton are closing in on Norwich City's Ben Godfrey in a deal that could be worth £30m ($39m) including add-ons which will end their interest in taking Fikayo Tomori on loan.

remain admirers in Callum Hudson-Odoi after trying to sign him last summer and the January before, but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction his release right now.

Baba Rahman is weighing up six loan offers ahead of a move away from Chelsea on loan once again, while Jake Clarke-Salter is deciding between a number of clubs, including Trabzonspor and .

Academy star Jon Russell completed his first loan move to Accrington Stanley in League One to become the 21st player to go out on loan from west London.