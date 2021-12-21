Inter player transfers under investigation by Milan Public Prosecutor's Office

Inter are under investigation for financial irregularities as the Italian club's office was raided by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

Documents were acquired amid accusations of false accounting against unknown persons encompassing a two-year period between 2017-19.

The news comes shortly after Juventus came under investigation for similar accusations regarding transfer activity.

What was said?

"As part of investigative activities coordinated by the prosecutor," said deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, "the financiers of the economic-financial police unit of the Milan financial police carried out documentary investigations at the offices of FC Internazionale Milano spa and of the Lega Nazionale, Serie A professionals."

Acting prosecutor Riccardo Targetti added: "The ongoing activities are aimed at acquiring documentation relating to the transfer by Inter of the registration rights of certain players for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 financial years in order to verify the regularity of the accounting of the related capital gains."

Shortly after news broke of the investigation, Inter released a statement of their own saying that the club has provided authorities with all relevant information.

"FC Internazionale Milano confirms that it has provided the required documentation relating to the disposals of certain players in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons," the club said.

"The request was received by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office to verify the regular accounting of the related capital gains.

"The company's financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles.

"No Inter cardholder is under investigation. No objections have been formalized. As stated in the statement from the Prosecutor, these are preliminary investigations."

Article continues below

Inter's transfer history

The club signed a number of key players in the years highlighted by the investigation, several of whom helped lead Inter to the Serie A title last season.

Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Nico Barella, Radja Nainggolan and Lautaro Martinez all signed with the club between 2017-19, with all but Nainggolan receiving a Serie A winners' medal last season.

Further reading