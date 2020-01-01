Inter Milan’s Moses doubtful for Bologna game after suffering from muscle fatigue

The Serie A outfit confirmed the 29-year-old is struggling with a fitness problem after undergoing a medical examination on Friday

Victor Moses is a doubt for Milan’s fixture against on Sunday after the club confirmed he is suffering from muscle fatigue.

The Nerazzurri disclosed that the ex- international had a medical examination at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano on Friday which confirmed the problem in his left thigh.

Moses was in action for 69 minutes as his team cruised to a 6-0 victory over Brescia in Wednesday’s league game, before he was replaced by Antonio Candreva.

More teams

Ahead of their next Serie A fixture against Bologna on Sunday, Inter Milan confirmed the 29-year-old’s injury blow and he might sit out the game at San Siro Stadium.

“Victor Moses was examined this morning at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano,” the club tweeted.

“Tests showed he is suffering from some muscle fatigue in his left thigh flexors.”

🏥 | REPORT



Valutazioni cliniche e strumentali per @VictorMoses questa mattina all’Istituto Humanitas di Rozzano.



Gli esami hanno evidenziato un affaticamento muscolare ai flessori della coscia sinistra.#FCIM pic.twitter.com/4sPxRKripv — Inter (@Inter) July 3, 2020

Moses is currently in his fifth loan spell since he joined from Athletic in 2012. He had temporary deals at , , and before switching to .

Moses joined Antonio Conte’s team on a short-term loan in January, after struggling for game time at Fenerbahce.

He has played 12 matches so far for Inter Milan across all competitions and he has registered an assist in the process.

After winning the Premier League title and with Conte at Chelsea, Moses chose to reunite with the Italian manager who he described as his "mentor" in Milan.

“He is my mentor and friend. I have played under a lot of managers and I’ve loved every single one of them. The most important one was Antonio Conte,” he said.

Article continues below

“At Chelsea he just came in and changed everything. He is an amazing man; he totally changed my game to be honest."

Inter Milan are third on the Serie A table with 64 points from 29 matches. They are eight points behind leaders and four points behind second-placed .

Moses' contract at Chelsea will expire in June 2021 but the Nerazzurri hold the option to make his loan deal permanent when it expires at the end of the season.