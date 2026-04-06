Inter fans are making their feelings very clear towards the hapless Alessandro Bastoni following Italy’s painful World Cup exit

It has been an extremely eventful week for Alessandro Bastoni. The 26-year-old defender was the scapegoat for Italy’s painful World Cup exit against Bosnia and Herzegovina after receiving a red card, following which he was advised to leave his home country.

“Now he will have to leave Italy for his own safety,” said former international Giuseppe Bergomi on Radio Nerazzurra. “We are losing an extraordinary talent, one of the best defenders in modern football. I am very sorry, but I think that for his own good he will have to find a club abroad.”

Last Sunday, Bastoni started as usual for Inter, who beat AS Roma 5-2. The defender ended up playing for just under an hour, and when he was substituted in the second half, the Inter crowd made their feelings clear.

Bastoni received a standing ovation from the supporters, who were offering him their encouragement in this way. Teammate Nicolò Barella, who was also part of Italy’s World Cup drama, was visibly emotional when he scored the fifth goal.

Chivu also spoke to the Italian press about Bastoni’s situation. “He is certainly disappointed, but also happy to have received support from his teammates, both in the national team and at the club. Despite his physical condition, he made himself available, and for me as a sportsman, that means a great deal.”

“I need to give him rest and confidence, just like I do for everyone else, and make it clear to him what needs to happen on the pitch. I have no influence over his future. I know he’s very happy to be here and to be part of this great group. He’s always done his best and given 100 per cent, and that’s what counts for me,” said Chivu.

“It’s up to him to decide his future, because we’re all responsible for our own choices. But as long as he’s here, I’m convinced he’ll give more than 100 per cent for us. There are many uncertainties in football, but he’s shown that he can make the right decisions. The football world will always enjoy a player of his calibre.”