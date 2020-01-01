Inter cancel competitive activities following coronavirus diagnosis of Juve's Rugani

After the Old Lady defender was confirmed to have the virus, the Nerazzurri confirmed they have taken preventative measures

have suspended all competitive activities after it was confirmed defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

Juve confirmed on Wednesday that Rugani had contracted the COVID-19 virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Rugani was an unused substitute on Sunday, as Juve saw off Inter 2-0 in a top-of-the-table clash played behind closed doors.

Following Juve's announcement over Rugani, Inter confirmed they will suspend all competitive activities until further notice.

All competitive activities suspended: the official statement https://t.co/gbtiaEbd93 #FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) March 11, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared the spread of the illness as a global pandemic, with people urged to self-isolate for 14 days if they have come into contract with someone suffering from the virus.

has responded strongly to the outbreak, with the country placed on lockdown and the government having now suspended all domestic sport until April 3.

Confirmation of Rugani's condition comes after Serie A was put on hold until at least April with his club now committed to following proper quarantine protocol.

"The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Juventus said in a club statement.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him."

Rugani began his career with in Serie B before joining Juventus in 2015 where he is currently contracted until June 2023.

The defender's positive test comes in the wake of news that Juve superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has remained in his hometown of Madeira to limit the risk of getting coronavirus with Italy currently in lockdown.

Coronavirus is having an impact on football all across the world with World Cup qualifiers postponed in a number of regions, while popular competitions such as the Premier League, , , and are all being affected.

The and have also been altered, with 's first leg against LASK Linz in the latter competition set to be played behind closed doors in , while and 's match has been postponed after the Italian's plane wasn't allowed to land in .