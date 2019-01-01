Injury concern for Neymar as Brazil star limps out of Nigeria friendly

The 27-year-old lasted just 12 minutes of the friendly clash with the Super Eagles and was seen icing his thigh after being replaced

Neymar could be set for a spell on the sidelines after the forward limped out of the Selecao's friendly with .

The star lasted just 12 minutes of the international friendly in Singapore before suffering an injury to his left thigh.

He was pictured icing the injury once he made his way to the bench, suggesting the world's most expensive footballer may have to miss matches over the next few weeks.

Neymar has already spent time out out of the PSG team this season, with the 27-year-old left out by Thomas Tuchel as he resolved his future during the opening weeks of the campaign.

The former Santos man made no secret of his desire to leave Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window, but no deal could be agreed for him to return to two years on from his departure from Camp Nou.

were also reportedly keen on bringing Neymar back to , but he is set to remain with the champions until the summer of 2020 at least.

He was also forced to sit out PSG's opening two fixtures against Real Madrid and after he was suspended by UEFA following an expletive-laden social media post in the aftermath of the Parisiens' last-16 exit at the hands of in March.

He will likely require tests to assess the severity of his current injury, but he faces a race against time to be fit for Friday's clash with Nice as domestic football returns following the international break.

PSG then face on October 22 on what should have been Neymar's first Champions League appearance since December before Le Classique against old rivals on October 27.

His early exit against the Super Eagles brings down the curtain on an eventful international break for Neymar after he became the youngest player to win 100 caps for Brazil against Senegal on Thursday.

The Selecao are continuing their preparations for next summer's Copa America, with Tite's side looking to defend the crown they won on home soil in 2019.