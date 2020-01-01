Injured Kevin-Prince Boateng hails epic Besiktas win at Denizlispor

The Ghanaian forward was absent from the Black Eagles squad, but it did not stop them from claiming all three points on the road

Kevin- Prince Boateng has taken to social to praise after they recorded a massive 5-1 win victory at Denizlispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old loanee was absent from the tie because of Acute Tendonitis, which he suffered in training last week.

The Black Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat at home by Antalyaspor last week which dented their hopes of closing in on European qualification

More teams

Burak Yilmaz got the ball rolling for the visitors in the 10th minute and they headed into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Oscar Estupinan equalised for the home team eight minutes into the second half, and a Besiktas onslaught was to follow with Gokhan Gonul, Franco-Cameroonian Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Adem Ljajic and Mali winger Abdoulay Diaby all finding the back of the net in the space of 18 minutes.

“Well done eagles, great win! Let’s keep going on this way,” Boateng posted on Twitter.

It was the first game the international would miss in the Super Lig since a 2-1 win at Rizespor which was supposed to be his debut, but he had a bruised knee from his time in .

He was fit for the next game against Gaziantep and scored from the bench and played the next six matches.

The former star made headlines after the defeat by Antalyaspor when he threw his shirt away, but apologised for what he claimed was a misunderstanding

"I would never disrespect to throw the Besiktas shirt on the ground," Boateng said in a post on Twitter.

"After leaving the game, I tried to take off my jersey and threw it towards our shopkeeper.

"I don't even have a disrespectful attitude towards this club and jersey. But I'm sorry if it was understood from the outside."

Article continues below

There are reports that Boateng will become a Besiktas player permanently if he clocks 45 minutes in nine games as stipulated in his loan contract. Presently he has played within that time frame on six of his seven Super Lig outings.

Besiktas have now closed the gap to fourth place to three points, but it could be back to five points should their fierce rivals get the better of Gaziantep on Sunday evening.

Their next game will be against 16th-placed Konyaspor at Vodafone Park on Friday evening.