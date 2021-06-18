'The national team is not an academy' - India coach Igor Stimac on finding the next Sunil Chhetri

The India coach wants the Indian Super League and I-League to produce the next frontrunner in attack for India...

India coach Igor Stimac has stated that Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs play a crucial role in developing players for the national team set up.

The Blue Tigers have been struggling to find a replacement or alternative to talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri and Stimac feels the league should be honing players who can step in to the national team and perform.

What was said?

The Croat remarked, "The national team is not an academy. It benefits from the products in ISL (Indian Super League) and I-League. But where to find someone like Sunil Chhetri?"

It must be noted that the skipper was used conservatively, taking him off during the 1-0 loss against Qatar and the 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

India assistant Venkatesh Shanmugham had clarified, "It's the [head] coach's (Stimac) decision. According to the game, requirement of positions change. That's all. We were trying to score till the 90th minute, and some players were tired. It happens."

What else has been said?

The 53-year-old also pointed out that a lot of work needs to be done at the club and academy levels for Indian football to achieve its desired target.

"The fat percentage was 12 which was unacceptable when I took over (in May 2019). Now all of them are around 7.5%. That is exceptional. But they do not have enough games in a calendar. Playing four months of professional we cannot go forward as a country. A season of eight months gives us more competition. To do anything better you need to work more. You need to have more high-quality games.

"If some players have good passing then they do not have muscle strength or lacks pace. We are lower in muscle mass by eight to nine kilos. There is a difference in pace and understanding of the game. We need good foreign coaches in academies to achieve success as a country," he said.

Beyond club football

Stimac commented, "Indian football is going forward but we cannot stand still. We need to start speeding up. Once this (Coronavirus) pandemic is over the league will go on for eight-to-10 months and our players will get about 40 games. Then we can expect more from our boys.

"When we speak about the clubs, if clubs are operating only for five months, what is happening with the players for the rest of the months? We need to start thinking about how to organise team work for players who are left out of training sessions for a longer period."



